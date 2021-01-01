Product Designers in Birmingham, United Kingdom for hire
Dan BakerPro
Birmingham, UK • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Founder @ hiya
2013 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- app design
- clean
- designer
- light
- mobile design
- responsive
- ui
- ux
- web design
- website redesign
Joseph Crump
Birmingham, United Kingdom
About Joseph Crump
Hi I'm Joe, a User Experience designer with a masters in User Experience Design and a degree in Product Design. I have been freelancing for some time now sharing my skills and experience with the design community and want to increase my connections with the design world through my Dribbble profile. As a UX designer I can provide end-to-end assistance through the entire design process, from research and data gathering to high fidelity mock-ups and everything else in between. Feel free to reach out to me if interested in teaming up.
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Kingston University
Masters
2020
Skills
- UI Design
- UX Design
- UX Research
Mattie LynchPro
Birmingham
About Mattie Lynch
Irish Brand Designer & Illustrator making the goods from Birmingham.
Available for freelance.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- art direction
- badge
- brand identity
- branding
- flat design
- geometric
- icon
- illustration
Marcus HandaPro
Leicester, England • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
UI Designer @ Marcus Handa Design
2014 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- ios design
- mobile
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- web design