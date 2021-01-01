Product Designers in Beirut, Lebanon for hire

Find the world’s best product designers in Beirut, Lebanon on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Mohamad Chalak

Beirut, Lebanon $50-60k (USD)

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Lebanese French University (ULF)

    B.Sc.

    2020

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • app ui
  • ui kit
  • watch app
  • web design
Michel Achkar

Beirut

About Michel Achkar

◍ Senior UI/UX Designer
◍ 7 years: #uidesigner
◍ Design / Technology / Startups

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • mobile app ui
  • ui
  • user research
  • userinterface
  • ux
  • web design
Naram Ziady

Hammana, Lebanon $50-60k (USD)

About Naram Ziady

A software developer who found a passion for UI/UX design. Learning everyday

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Notre Dame University

    Computer Science

    2020

Skills

  • UX Design
  • adaptive
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • artist
  • communication
  • creative
  • digital illustrator
  • logo and branding
  • procreate
  • react
  • ui desing
Alaa Abdallah

Beirut, Lebanon

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

