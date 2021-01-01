Product Designers in Banda Aceh, Indonesia for hire
Nauval Zawawi
Banda Aceh, Indonesia • $140-150k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Syiah Kuala University
bachelor
2011
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe premiere pro
- front-end development
- logodesigner
Cotbada Studio
Aceh, Indonesia • $<50k (USD)
About Cotbada Studio
We are available for Lettering, Branding and Illustrator works as well
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- flat design
- flat illustration
- font design
- lettering
- logo
- logo and branding
graphicdeal.net
Banda Aceh
About graphicdeal.net
Graphic Design
Work History
-
manager @ graphicdeal
2016 - 2021
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- font creator
- mockups
Araiy Khairy
Banda Aceh, Aceh • $<50k (USD)
About Araiy Khairy
The rokie desainer
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- illustration
- logo creation
- uidesign
- uxdesign