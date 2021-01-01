Product Designers in Amsterdam, Netherlands for hire
Find the world’s best product designers in Amsterdam, Netherlands on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Kubilay SapayerPro
Amsterdam
About Kubilay Sapayer
UI Designer, Illustrator from Amsterdam.
Work History
-
Product designer @ Trivago
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- ui
- ux
- web design
Yauheni Bialiuha
Amsterdam
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Skills
- design systems
- design thinking
- ico
- icon
- mobile
- mobile interface
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
- web ui
Eugen EşanuPro
Amsterdam, Netherlands • $120-130k (USD)
About Eugen Eşanu
Focused on modern design solutions and brand thinking & strategy. Helped deliver products that raised millions in venture capital, and designed solutions for small companies to stay on track and grow. I led design teams to success and worked as a one man team. Currently freelancing, writing and speaking about design.
Work History
-
Sr. Product Designer @ Apollo.io
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Leadership
3–5 years
Education
-
University of Groningen
Business and Management
2010
Skills
- dashboard
- design strategy
- design thinking
- product design
- saas
- ui
- usability testing
- ux
- web design
Frederique Matti
Amsterdam • $80-90k (USD)
About Frederique Matti
Freelance illustrator.
Clients include: Spotify, GitHub, Women's Health Mag, Pusher, Harvard Business Manager, Intercom etc.
Specialties
-
Illustration
6–8 years
Skills
- brand illustration
- editorial design
- icon
- illustration
- illustration design
- product illustration