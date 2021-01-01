Product Designers in Adelaide, Australia for hire
Adam Monster
Adelaide, Australia • $60-70k (USD)
About Adam Monster
Creative Director @ Adam Monster Brand
Work History
-
Founder @ Adam Monster
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Victoria University
Bachelor of Arts
2011
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- art direction
- brand extension
- brand identity
- brand strategy
- branding
- lettering
- typography
Cam Gomersall
Adelaide, Australia • $70-80k (USD)
About Cam Gomersall
Greetings, I'm Cam, a multi-disciplined designer from Australia and I specialise in branding & identity work. Thanks for checking out my profile. Let's chat!
Work History
-
Owner/Freelance Designer @ Cjgoms Design
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
The University of Adelaide
Bachelor of Media - Graphic Design Major
2016
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- adobe premiere pro
- branding and logo design
- illustration
- photography
- social media marketing
- ui
- videography
Paul CharlesPro
Adelaide, Australia • $80-90k (USD)
About Paul Charles
At the core of all Paul's creative, is the fundamental focus of always putting the user at the fore, linking brand and product through design.
Specialties
-
Leadership
6–8 years
Education
-
University of South Australia
Bachelor of Visual Communication
2006
Skills
- adobe creative suite
- brand
- branding
- creative direction
- creative management
- identity and branding
- marketing
- marketing strategy
- project management
- systems design
- systems thinking
- ui
- ux