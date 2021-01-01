Pollen builds, curates, and delivers the best travel experiences using technology, a network of global partners, and a data-driven customer-led mindset – pairing world class entertainment with the world’s most exciting destinations.

Pollen brings you all the best experiences. We have two offerings: Pollen Presents and Pollen+. Pollen Presents curates experiences around your tastes and preferences you can’t find anywhere else. These experiences bring together music, sports, wellness and beyond to enable you and your friends to connect around one-of-a-kind itineraries in exciting destinations. Pollen+ always gets you more at music festivals and events when you book through us. Pollen+ partners with the biggest promoter brands and music festivals, including We Are FSTVL, Austin City Limits, Bonnaroo, C3, Electric Zoo, Live Nation and more.

Pollen was founded in 2014 by brothers Callum & Liam Negus-Fancey. Pollen is backed by prominent investors including Kindred, Northzone, Backed and Draper Spirit.