Ashley Stell ◍

  1. Enterprise design system dark mode ux ui uiux saas webapps dropdown segmentation enterprise components product design design system
    View Enterprise design system
    Enterprise design system
  2. Chrome Extension clean minimal saas web app product wysiwyg builder marketing personalization experience enterprise filter list ui ui ux ui components chrome extension chrome
    View Chrome Extension
    Chrome Extension
  3. Layers design product tech minimal uiux enterprise sales progressbar visualisation crm saas productdesign product branding
    View Layers
    Layers
  4. Dark mode web app consumer salesforce sales clean saas minimal enterprise product design ux ui
    View Dark mode
    Dark mode
  5. Organize minimal product uiux design url security privacy collection gallery edit setup filter sort organize
    View Organize
    Organize
  6. Collect product itemized list purchase menu card ecommerce navigation menu masonry gallery photography collection uiux design
    View Collect
    Collect
  7. Chrome extension editorial design product design personalization enterprise uidesign uiux ui extension chrome extension
    View Chrome extension
    Chrome extension
  8. Campaign setup product ui ux design component design system enterprise campaign marketing
    View Campaign setup
    Campaign setup
  9. Mini design system consumer ui product ux design ios mobile saas marketing
    View Mini
    Mini
  10. Patterns data visualization design system sales clean gradient saas minimal product design ux ui enterprise
    View Patterns
    Patterns
  11. Patterns saas minimal product design ux ui vrbo homeaway expedia salesforce integration enterprise product design pattern design patterns
    View Patterns
    Patterns
  12. Chrome extension clean saas gradient enterprise design ux ui product marketing uiuxdesign uiux chrome extension extension
    View Chrome extension
    Chrome extension
  13. List view search builder tags icon navigation tolltip list ui crm clean saas enterprise minimal product design ux ui
    View List view
    List view
  14. brand new saas product gradient steps tag delightful minimal ux build builder setup personalization enterprise
    View brand new
    brand new
  15. Web platform saas marketing lead capture modern masonry minimal design uiux website
    View Web
    Web
  16. Early Concept(s) enterprise webapp ios app saas business card uiux ui brand concept
    View Early Concept(s)
    Early Concept(s)
  17. Parks product ux ui dark typography tags imagery directory ios mobile yellowstone park
    View Parks
    Parks
  18. Ad digital banner pastel soft gradient consumer cc marketing ad advertisement
    View Ad
    Ad
  19. Angle timeline tags ml ai visualization data ux ui enterprise sales activity profile
    View Angle
    Angle
  20. Profile timeline ml ai visualization data ux ui design b2b enterprise sales profile
    View Profile
    Profile
  21. iOS modern enterprise search feed mobile design form product ux ui app ios
    View iOS
    iOS
  22. Feed progress enterprise sales design filter sort dropdown feed form ux ui product
    View Feed
    Feed
  23. Pipeline filter tags pipeline sales gradient form process ux ui design product enterprise
    View Pipeline
    Pipeline
  24. Mobile sales enterprise gradient design form ux ui store feed app ios mobile
    Shot Link
    View Mobile
    Mobile
Loading more…

Available for new projects

Hire Me
Ashley Stell ◍