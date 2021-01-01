  1. Graphic Styles faux 3d skeuomorphism big sur commerzbank appearance graphic styles workflow adobe illustrator icons iconography icon
    Shot Link
    View Graphic Styles
    Graphic Styles
  2. Fintech Landing Pages and Onboarding Concept kawai fintech landing page finance website 3d icons modules packages airplane flash pig coin folder banking mockup shadows iphone modal clean
    Shot Link
    View Fintech Landing Pages and Onboarding Concept
    Fintech Landing Pages and Onboarding Concept
  3. Banking App Data Visualisation Concept fintech finance multibanking sf display white app animation chart graphic bar categories income expenses spendings months years visualisation data data visualisation isometric
    Shot Link
    View Banking App Data Visualisation Concept
    Banking App Data Visualisation Concept
  4. Multibanking App Concept concept simple clean interface clean branding design ux ui typography animation simple dashboard tapbar overview balance transactions onboarding minimal white app
    Shot Link
    View Multibanking App Concept
    Multibanking App Concept
  5. Commerzbank Banking App Animation dashboard logout login design agency app animation finance berlin banking
    Shot Link
    View Commerzbank Banking App Animation
    Commerzbank Banking App Animation
  6. Digital Postbox Activation 📲 design illustration sustainability berlin finance app banking
    Shot Link
    View Digital Postbox Activation 📲
    Digital Postbox Activation 📲
  7. Payment-Process 💸📱 user centered conversational berlin design animation finance app banking
    Shot Link
    View Payment-Process 💸📱
    Payment-Process 💸📱
  8. Commerzbank Banking App 🎉💛 user-centered finance berlin app banking
    Shot Link
    View Commerzbank Banking App 🎉💛
    Commerzbank Banking App 🎉💛
  9. Saving & Growings Transition from Illustration to Iconography savings neugelb animation house illustration iconography yellow money investments clouds house growing
    Shot Link
    View Saving & Growings Transition from Illustration to Iconography
    Saving & Growings Transition from Illustration to Iconography
  10. Faux 3D Lady illustrator website illustration woman character 3d illustration
    View Faux 3D Lady
    Faux 3D Lady
  11. Day at Neugelb - Composition darkmode neugelb hammers suitcase speakers coffee dog composition icons patterns animation agency work day
    Shot Link
    View Day at Neugelb - Composition
    Day at Neugelb - Composition
  12. Neugelb Website debut animation illustration typography pattern corporate identity fintech finance banking studio frankfurt berlin agency webdesign
    Shot Link
    View Neugelb Website
    Neugelb Website
  13. Contextual Level Navigation – Finance App mobile app berlin minimal information architecture fintech banking finance app tabbar navigation
    Shot Link
    View Contextual Level Navigation – Finance App
    Contextual Level Navigation – Finance App
  14. Portraits vector texture flat illustration
    View Portraits
    Portraits
  15. Walking vector texture illustrator flat illustration
    View Walking
    Walking
  16. Isometric Graph Data visualisation neugelb yellow labels chart graph towers visualisation data isometric
    View Isometric Graph Data visualisation
    Isometric Graph Data visualisation
  17. Gap Text UI Interaction interactive user interface interaction example dropdown text gap
    Shot Link
    View Gap Text UI Interaction
    Gap Text UI Interaction
Loading more…