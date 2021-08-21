  1. Lalalele Flower Boutique tulip tulips hand lettering air balloon hot air balloon pattern decoration events wedding boutique bouquet flowers flower branding calligraphy lettering illustration brand logo
  2. Brain Power brains thinking brainstorm charm sticker power charge lightning brain
  3. Redeem Moldova identity logo green white red stamp circle moldova redeem social organization non-profit nest bird stork nonprofit ngo
  4. AV Monogram photo photography red beige burgundy stripes line minimalistic identity logo monogram wings
  5. Pestbusters yellow grey blue icon minimalistic identity symbol mascot bug cockroach ghostbusters pestbusters pest control insect branding logo
  6. Phoenix illustration flat circle minimalistic glory fire branding orange burgundy red autumn gold line art single line bird phoenix logo
  7. GLORY Brand Element branding minimalistic autumn single line line art illustration fashion logo fire phoenix glory feather
  8. GLORY Fashion Logo single line mood dark glo logo bird feather slash autumn line art line phoenix glory branding fashion
  9. Construction Company Logo safari africa animal tribal tribe company illustration woodwork work mammoth elephant construction branding logo wood
  10. Newborn Photography Logo monogram mamontova brand circle stamp photo love pattern texture kids children typography lettering callighraphy branding infant photography m logo newborn
  11. Tiny Tots Logo logotype brand kindergarten childcare store cute funny joy playful heart children bright colorful logo toys kids
  12. Newborn Photography Logo family handlettering pastel infant pattern stamp child m calligraphy logo mark baby newborn photography
  13. FFW Logo components atomic design agency branding illustrations digital drupal color website ffw logo slash agency
  14. Doomsday procreate extreme skull stencil logo illustration doomsday death toxic apocalypse gas mask
  15. Mocans mocans flower minimalistic natural leather carpet shoes fur wool sheep m brand logo letterform monogram
  16. Admirals Basketball Academy monochrome minimalistic court blue admiral nba crown school academy branding logo sport streetball basketball
  17. Hlebnii Lider Bakery monochrome simple minimalistic cyrillic baking bread shop mark letterform logo bakery branding
  18. Pumpkin Bomb illustration dynamic explosion halloween bomb smash pumpkin stickermule
  19. Barila Font baby infant card jungle leaf children poster cover book handwritten lettering font
  20. Air Mule notification ball jump mj pink basketball jordan sticker mule dribbble
  21. Batareika logo batarieka lightning yellow battery recharge charge r
  22. R yellow logo thunder recharge charge battery p r lightning
  23. Zombie Pizza Sticker tomatoes bacon veggies food illustration sticker drawing melt cheese zombie slice pizza
  24. Giving Love Sticker playoff give love heart linework fingers bone hand sign sticker stickermule giving
