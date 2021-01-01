Motion Graphics Designers in Yogyakarta, Indonesia for hire

Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Yogyakarta, Indonesia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Permadi Satria Dewanto

Permadi Satria Dewanto

Yogyakarta, Indonesia $50-60k (USD)

Work History

  • Ui designer, Illustration and animator @ Plainthing Studio

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • 2d animation
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • ui
Ghani Pradita

Ghani Pradita

Yogyakarta, Indonesia $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Art Director @ Paperpillar

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • 3d modeling and rendering
  • animation
  • app
  • blender 3d
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • principle
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • website
Piko Rizky Dwinanto ✪

Piko Rizky Dwinanto ✪

Yogyakarta, Indonesia $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Lead Designer @ Ethyca (https://ethyca.com/)

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • android app design
  • dashboard
  • front-end development
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Kemonn

Kemonn

Yogyakarta, Indonesia $100-110k (USD)

Work History

  • Co-Founder & Product Designer @ Upshift.Supply

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Indonesian Institute of The Art Yogyakarta

    Visual Communication Design

    2021

Skills

  • app
  • branding
  • dasboard
  • development
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • isometric
  • landing page
  • mobile
  • product
  • product design
  • prototype
  • web design
