Motion Graphics Designers in Wichita, KS for hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Wichita, KS on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Andrew Stephens
Wichita, KS • $70-80k (USD)
About Andrew Stephens
Creative Director at BalancedComp. Formerly Art Director at Jajo.
Work History
-
Creative Director @ BalancedComp
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Wichita State University
BFA
2008
Skills
- advertising
- album art
- art direction
- branding
- digital strategy
- illustration
- logo
- web design
Travis KrausePro
Wichita, KS
Specialties
-
Animation
9+ years
Skills
- animation
- art direction
- design
- illustration
- motion graphics
Meghan Wolfe
Wichita, Kansas • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
Marketing Manager @ Goodwill
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Education
-
Wichita State University
BFA in Graphic Design
2013
Skills
- branding
- design
- illustration
- layout
- logo
- motion graphics
- typography
- web design
Dustin CommerPro
Wichita Kansas
About Dustin Commer
It’s amazing how the mighty pen, a good sketch and the swift moves of a mouse can so vividly and efficiently sum up what took thousands of words, dozens of emails and a handful of meetings to conceptualize. It’s such a powerful process, that the end product can persuade people to react the way you want them to. I’m a creative thinker offering a variety of strong graphic design solutions.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- brand identity
- branding
- brands
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- packaging
- poster design