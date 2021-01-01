Motion Graphics Designers in Waterloo, ON for hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Waterloo, ON on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Kevin MoranPro
Toronto • $70-80k (USD)
About Kevin Moran
Hello! I'm a designer and illustrator from Toronto, Canada.
Work History
-
Creative Team Lead @ Kira Systems
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- custom type
- design
- icons
- illustration
- infographics
- logomarks
- logos
- patterns
Sarah Parton
Kitchener • $70-80k (USD)
About Sarah Parton
Sarah is Product Designer working in tech 💁
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- design thinking
- product design
- typography
- user centered design
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- web design
Bohdana Tyshchenko
Waterloo, ON • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Conestoga College
IT Innovations and Design
2018
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- figma
- final cut pro x
- user experience (ux)
Laura Kraehling
Waterloo, ON
About Laura Kraehling
Hello everyone!
I am a recent graduate seeking employment in the UX/UI field. When I am not designing I am usually playing with my dog, Harley, or cooking some weird healthy meal that I found online.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- animation
- branding
- communication
- design for web
- design thinking
- graphic design
- html5 css3
- leadership
- organization
- problem solving