Motion Graphics Designers in Waterloo, ON for hire

Kevin Moran

Kevin Moran

Toronto $70-80k (USD)

About Kevin Moran

Hello! I'm a designer and illustrator from Toronto, Canada.

Work History

  • Creative Team Lead @ Kira Systems

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • custom type
  • design
  • icons
  • illustration
  • infographics
  • logomarks
  • logos
  • patterns
Sarah Parton

Sarah Parton

Kitchener $70-80k (USD)

About Sarah Parton

Sarah is Product Designer working in tech 💁

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • design thinking
  • product design
  • typography
  • user centered design
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • web design
Bohdana Tyshchenko

Bohdana Tyshchenko

Waterloo, ON $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Conestoga College

    IT Innovations and Design

    2018

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • figma
  • final cut pro x
  • user experience (ux)
Laura Kraehling

Laura Kraehling

Waterloo, ON

About Laura Kraehling

Hello everyone!
I am a recent graduate seeking employment in the UX/UI field. When I am not designing I am usually playing with my dog, Harley, or cooking some weird healthy meal that I found online.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • communication
  • design for web
  • design thinking
  • graphic design
  • html5 css3
  • leadership
  • organization
  • problem solving
