Motion Graphics Designers in Warsaw, Poland for hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Warsaw, Poland on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Matthew JedrzejewskiPro
Warsaw, Poland • $60-70k (USD)
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Education
-
Drimagine
Associate
2015
Skills
- 3d graphics
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- animation
- branding
- design
- maxon cinema 4d
- motion graphics
- ui
SAM JIPro
Warsaw, Poland
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- character illustration
- digital illustrator
- digital painting
- doodling
- drawing and painting
- freehand sketching
- freelancer
- freelancing
- illustrate
- illustrating
- illustration
- illustrator
- web graphics
Tanya Koda
Warsaw
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- 2d
- character design
- flat design
- graphic design
- illustration
- visual art
Aleksander BukszaPro
Warsaw, Poland • $60-70k (USD)
About Aleksander Buksza
3D Designer at @10Clouds
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- 3d graphics
- illustration
- maxon cinema 4d
- visual story