Motion Graphics Designers in Vilnius, Lithuania for hire

Paulius

Vilnius, Lithuania

About Paulius

Illustrator, UI/UX designer. Available for freelance/remote work.

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer, Illustrator @ Skycop.com

    2018 - 2019

Specialties

  • Illustration

    6–8 years

Education

  • Kaunas College

    Bachelor

    2012

Skills

  • art direction
  • character design
  • design
  • digital
  • icon
  • illustration
  • print design
  • ui
  • ux
  • vector graphics
Aiste

Vilnius $70-80k (USD)

About Aiste

Co-founder of @smartbydesign studio & co-founder of 'fintech branding studio'.
Brand & identity designer creating for technology and fintech products.

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • brand architecture
  • brand consultant
  • brand identity
  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • branding and logo design
  • identity and branding
  • identity development
  • identity systems
  • logo
  • strategic design
  • strategist
  • symbol design
  • trademark design
  • visual identity design
Juste Navickaite

Vilnius, Lithuania

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Universidad de Monterrey

    Graphic Design

    2018

Skills

  • animation
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • editorial design
  • graphic design
  • logo and branding
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • user interface (ui)
  • visual identity design
  • web design
dudenas

Vilnius, Lithuania

About dudenas

Art / Generative Design / Brand Identity Development / Motion Design

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • brand identity
  • creative
  • creative coding
  • generative desi
  • logo
  • motion graphics
  • processing
