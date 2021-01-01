Motion Graphics Designers in Victoria, BC for hire

David Edward Clark

Victoria, BC, Canada $100-110k (USD)

About David Edward Clark

Graphical interface designer.
Front end programmer.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Brook Wells

Vancouver, Canada $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
𝚕𝚞𝚕𝚊

vancouver, bc $50-60k (USD)

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Input Logic

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Emily Carr University of Art and Design

    Communication Design

    2018

Skills

  • graphic design
  • identity and branding
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
  • print design
  • social media
  • typography
  • ui
Jesse Ladret

Victoria, BC

About Jesse Ladret

Designer, Dilettante, Malcontent. I spell color 'colour'.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding
  • brochure design
  • illustration
  • poster design
  • print layout
  • t-shirt design
  • typography
