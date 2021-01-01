Motion Graphics Designers in Varna, Bulgaria for hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Varna, Bulgaria on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Ilarion Ananiev Graphic Design & IllustrationPro
Varna | Bulgaria • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- lettering
- logo
- typography
Tsvetelina Stoynova
Varna, Bulgaria • $60-70k (USD)
About Tsvetelina Stoynova
UI • Illustration • Brand Identities
Work History
-
Senior Web Designer @ iGaming.com
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
New Bulgarian University
Graphic Design
2017
Skills
- branding
- illustration
- logo
- ui
- ux
- web design
Ivan Dimitrov
Varna, Bulgaria • $50-60k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
University of Veliko Tarnovo
Bachelor of Arts
2005
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- print design
- social media design
- stationery
- typography
- ui
- visual design
- web design
Slavena Koleva
Varna, Bulgaria
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- branding
- corporate branding
- design
- mobile
- typography
- ui desing
- uxdesign
- web design