Hire motion graphics designers in Thessaloníki

  • Dimitris Chronopoulos

    Dimitris Chronopoulos

    Thessaloniki, Greece

    Fashion blog home page blog fashion website design
    Syncing two staging enviroments concept microinteraction dashboard app adobe xd animation
    Website redesign for local farm farm meat redesign website website design redesign concept
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Valia Lavdogianni

    Valia Lavdogianni

    Thessaloniki

    Woman portrait graphics art illustrate minimal branding posterart vector poster illustration design
    Pink yeah pink illustration art yeah hand
    Sending mails graphics design posterart vector poster minimal illustrate illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • George Atsidis

    George Atsidis

    Thessaloniki, Greece

    Mobile Music Player web app design web app design ui ux inteface ui music app mobile app app design
    Starbucks online delivery app coffeeshop coffee app eshop design ui ux inteface ui website web design
    Clothes Website web design ui ux inteface webdesign website eshop clothes blue ui design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Stelios Varvarigos

    Stelios Varvarigos

    Thessaloniki Greece

    S for app logo icon design symbol s app design branding logo icon vector graphic design
    Mobile restaurant order app flat vector website ui orange restaurant mobile app ux web branding graphic design
    Tiger BBQ House bbq restaurants desktop website design logo web ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Leonidas Xagaras

    Leonidas Xagaras

    Thessaloniki, Greece

    States of sleepiness minimal vector illustration uidesign icon set icons design iconography icon design icon icons
    Old School Icons icons design minimal design icon pack material design materialdesign oldschool icon design iconography icon set icon illustration vector icons
    Furniture store landing page concept dailyui design ux ui website minimal web figmadesign figma neomorphism landingpage furniture website furniture store furniture uidesign uxui uxdesign
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Smaro Sachpazidou

    Smaro Sachpazidou

    Thessaloniki, Greece

    Eagle's eye eye eagle character motion design animation
    Holiday character animation 2d animation motion design dog art dogs running run dog
    My ID introduction stop motion animation motion design
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Athena Papadopoulou

    Athena Papadopoulou

    Thessaloniki, Greece

    Dervisis - Van Modulator page design modulator van mockup ui design digital website design ux design ui design responsive design
    Beethoven Klinik redesign homepage mockup homepage redesign ui design ux design design digital website design responsive design
    REMAX mobile redesign mobile ui mobile digital design ux design ui design responsive design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • HumanTwo

    HumanTwo

    Thessaloniki, Greece

    Featured Projects Design Concept user inteface landing page skg ecommerce designer creative web development business design web design product design featured project
    We are HumanTwo, a digital creative studio from Thessaloniki. skg app development graphic design branding design ecommerce design business coder web development creative design web design studio web designer creative studio creative
    Web design - Landing page landingpage website dribbble awwwards uitrends wordpressdesign business eshop adobexd creative web developer web development uiux user inteface designer web design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Rafaela Dimitriadou

    Rafaela Dimitriadou

    Thessaloniki, Greece

    Noisy April Coffee shop coffee folklore folkart artistic design illustration branding minimal logo design logo
    Fika coffee shop lgbtq scandinavian design coffee branding design vector ui minimal logo logo design identity branding
    Akai Sakana sushi bar packagedesign sushi logo sushi bar branding minimal logo design logo identity branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Nelly

    Nelly

    Thessaloniki Greece

    Logo desgn minimal typography vector branding logo design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Thanos Papavasiliou

    Thanos Papavasiliou

    Thessaloniki

    Auction & Trading Platform landing page features graph green web app web application big screenshots icons landing page platform trading auctions
    Perfect Exchange landing page counter icons form cta landing page
    Perfect insight landing page icons form cta landing page
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research

