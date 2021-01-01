Motion Graphics Designers in Tel Aviv, Israel for hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Tel Aviv, Israel on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Anastasiia
Tel Aviv, Israel • $90-100k (USD)
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- illustration
- logo desing
SoveryPro
Tel Aviv, Israel
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- 3d artist
- 3d illustration
- composition
- maxon cinema 4d
- octane render
- rendering
Baruch Nave
Tel-Aviv
Work History
-
Senior UI and brand designer @ Artlab
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- brand and identity design
- branding
- game design
- icon
- interface designer
- ios and android
- logo
- mobile
- mobile app ui
- prototype
- typography
- ui
- ux
- web design
Peanuts Creative Studio🎬✏️💡
Tel Aviv
Work History
-
CEO @ Peanuts Creative Studio
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- animation
- art direction
- branding
- creative
- illustration
- motion animation
- motion graphics
- video animation