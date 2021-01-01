Motion Graphics Designers in Tbilisi, Georgia for hire

Giorgi Gelbakhiani

Tbilisi

About Giorgi Gelbakhiani

Art Direction | Product Design | UI/UX

Independent Designer with over seven years of experience. Specializing and have a proficient background in Product Design, UI/UX, Applications, Digital & Print.

I can help you get things done.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • UI/UX Design
  • appdesign
  • interaction design
  • logo and branding
  • product design
  • visual identity design
Atuka

Georgia, Tbilisi $90-100k (USD)

Specialties

  • Product Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • mobile
  • product design
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
Ekaterine Rogava

Tbilisi,Georgia $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • illustration
  • ui
  • ux
Ana Miminoshvili

Tbilisi, Georgia

About Ana Miminoshvili

Freelance Illustrator and Graphic Designer

Work History

  • Designer/Illustrator @ Leavingstone

    2015 - 2018

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • patterns
  • ui
