Motion Graphics Designers in Tallinn, Estonia for hire

Vitali Zahharov

Vitali Zahharov👌

Tallinn, Estonia $90-100k (USD)

About Vitali Zahharov👌

Life is so good

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • art directrion
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • mobile
  • motion
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Alex Tsibulski

Alex Tsibulski

Tallinn, Estonia

Work History

  • Senior Product Designer @ Toptal

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Moscow State University of Technologies and Management

    Specialist's degree (Bachelor's equivalent)

    2008

Skills

  • complex
  • complex systems
  • crm
  • dashboard
  • design systems
  • erp
  • ios design
  • layout
  • product
  • product design
  • product manager
  • saas
  • ui
  • ui kits
  • ux
Ilya Miskov

Ilya Miskov

Tallinn, Estonia $110-120k (USD)

Work History

  • Contract Designer (macOS Transfer App) @ Frame.io

    2020 - 2020

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • design
  • desktop application design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • interface designer
  • minimalism
  • mobile
  • mobile app ui
  • product design
  • ui
  • ui visual designer
  • user experience (ux)
  • ux
  • web applications
  • web design
Pavel Ivanov

Pavel Ivanov

Tallinn, Estonia $100-110k (USD)

About Pavel Ivanov

Product designer who love to solve various problems via design along with high quality graphics.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • icon
  • illustration
  • product design
  • protoyping
  • user interviews
  • user research
  • ux
