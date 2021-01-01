Motion Graphics Designers in Taiwan for hire

Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Taiwan on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Wojciech Dobry

Wojciech Dobry

Taipei $100-110k (USD)

About Wojciech Dobry

Turning simple and complex ideas into :
Digital Products with
tailored Design Systems,
and Websites that sell.

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Phase

    2017 - 2019

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • design systems
  • information architecture
  • interaction design
  • interactive prototyping
  • key visual
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • wireframe
YIYUN LIN

YIYUN LIN

Taiwan $50-60k (USD)

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • drawing
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • mobile apps design
  • ui
  • web design
joujoukim 啾啾金

joujoukim 啾啾金

Taiwan $110-120k (USD)

About joujoukim 啾啾金

A person who has a strong passion for animation,storytelling and character design.
Also has an open-minded, willing to take challenge!

#animator #illustration #design

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Education

  • Taipei National University of the Arts

    graduated

    2016

Gary Chiang

Gary Chiang

Taiwan

Work History

  • Product Designer @ XREX Inc.

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • National Taiwan University of Science and Technology

    Design

    2019

Skills

  • adobe xd
  • creative problem solving
  • design thinking
  • figma
  • hud
  • information architecture
  • interaction design
  • product design
  • prototype
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ui desgin
  • usability testing
  • user research
  • ux
  • uxdesign
