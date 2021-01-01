Motion Graphics Designers in Strasbourg, France for hire

Elodie ATANLEY

Strasbourg, France

About Elodie ATANLEY

I am a passionate freelance Webdesigner & Front-end developer who love to design and develop websites with a focus on user experience and SEO.

I support business owners and startups in their project by developping landing pages to test their ideas and give them visibility on the web.

Available to work on your project, I am open to join a team :)
Drop me a line on my website or on LinkedIn and we will discuss about it !

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Education

  • University of Strasbourg (France)

    Master Degree in Webdesign and multilingual website creation

    2020

Skills

  • CSS
  • HTML
  • UX Design
  • bootstrap
  • landing page
  • responsive design
  • responsive layout
  • responsive websites
  • seo
  • web design
  • website developer
  • website layout design
  • website redesign
  • wordpress
  • wordpress developer
  • wordpress web design
davidof

Pro

Strasbourg $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Web Designer @ HDR Communications

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Condé School

    MANAA

    2005

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • print design
  • ui
  • web design
Yannis Naamane

Strasbourg, France

About Yannis Naamane

Freelance graphic designer 🍋 graphic & motion

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Fooda Libre - Kevin Dangy

Strasbourg, France $50-60k (USD)

About Fooda Libre - Kevin Dangy

I'm a self taught UX/UI designer and Motion Designer. Always want it to learn more and experiment creative stuff.

Work History

  • UX/UI Designer @ Actweb Agency

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • montage
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • ux
