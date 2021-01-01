Motion Graphics Designers in Strasbourg, France for hire
Elodie ATANLEY
Strasbourg, France
About Elodie ATANLEY
I am a passionate freelance Webdesigner & Front-end developer who love to design and develop websites with a focus on user experience and SEO.
I support business owners and startups in their project by developping landing pages to test their ideas and give them visibility on the web.
Available to work on your project, I am open to join a team :)
Drop me a line on my website or on LinkedIn and we will discuss about it !
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Education
-
University of Strasbourg (France)
Master Degree in Webdesign and multilingual website creation
2020
Skills
- CSS
- HTML
- UX Design
- bootstrap
- landing page
- responsive design
- responsive layout
- responsive websites
- seo
- web design
- website developer
- website layout design
- website redesign
- wordpress
- wordpress developer
- wordpress web design
davidofPro
Strasbourg • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Web Designer @ HDR Communications
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Condé School
MANAA
2005
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- print design
- ui
- web design
Yannis Naamane
Strasbourg, France
About Yannis Naamane
Freelance graphic designer 🍋 graphic & motion
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Fooda Libre - Kevin Dangy
Strasbourg, France • $50-60k (USD)
About Fooda Libre - Kevin Dangy
I'm a self taught UX/UI designer and Motion Designer. Always want it to learn more and experiment creative stuff.
Work History
-
UX/UI Designer @ Actweb Agency
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- montage
- motion graphics
- ui
- ux