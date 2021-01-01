Motion Graphics Designers in Semarang, Indonesia for hire

Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Semarang, Indonesia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Aliffajar

Aliffajar

Semarang,indonesia $130-140k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • illustrator @ one week wonders

    2017 - 2018

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • sebelas maret university

    Bachelor of design

    2017

Skills

  • character design
  • flat design
  • flat illustration
  • icon
  • illustration
  • isometric
  • vector graphics
Message
Maulana Farhan Najib

Maulana Farhan Najib

Semarang, Indonesia $<50k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Furonto Design

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    1–2 years

Education

  • Universitas Negeri Semarang

    Computer Science

    2020

Skills

  • UI Design
  • UX Design
  • branding and logo design
  • graphic and web design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • landing page
  • layouting
  • logo
  • mobile app ui
  • web design
Message
Happy Tri Milliarta

Happy Tri Milliarta

Pro

Solo, Indonesia $50-60k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • UI & UX Designer @ Flexin Studio

    2020 - 2020

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • Prototyping
  • UX Research
  • app ui
  • appdesign
  • dashboard
  • landing page
  • mobile app ui
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui animation
  • uidesign
  • uidesigner
  • uxdesign
  • web design
  • wireframe
Message
Permadi Satria Dewanto

Permadi Satria Dewanto

Pro

Yogyakarta, Indonesia $50-60k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Ui designer, Illustration and animator @ Plainthing Studio

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • 2d animation
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • ui
Message