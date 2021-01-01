Motion Graphics Designers in Seattle, WA for hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Seattle, WA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Eugene MachiavelliPro
Redmond, WA
About Eugene Machiavelli
Designer at @Shakuro
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- conceptual design
- motion design
- product design
- ui
- ui animation
- ux
Shakuro GraphicsPro
Redmond, WA
About Shakuro Graphics
Creating illustrations & graphics that capture.
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- animation
- branding
- character animation
- graphic design
- illustration
Andrew Alimbuyuguen
Seattle, WA • $70-80k (USD)
About Andrew Alimbuyuguen
For business inquiries just yell real loud
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Derric WisePro
Seattle • $130-140k (USD)
About Derric Wise
I am an Art director/designer/illustrator/identity & brand development specialist.
Work History
-
Creative Brand Lead @ Decent.com
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Fort Lewis College
BFA Graphic Design
2008
Skills
- art direction
- creative direction
- fin arts
- illustration
- interior design
- lettering
- logo deisgn
- product design
- ux
- web design