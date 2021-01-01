Motion Graphics Designers in Seattle, WA for hire

Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Seattle, WA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Eugene Machiavelli

Eugene Machiavelli

Pro

Redmond, WA

Message

About Eugene Machiavelli

Designer at @Shakuro

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • conceptual design
  • motion design
  • product design
  • ui
  • ui animation
  • ux
Message
Shakuro Graphics

Shakuro Graphics

Pro

Redmond, WA

Message

About Shakuro Graphics

Creating illustrations & graphics that capture.

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • character animation
  • graphic design
  • illustration
Message
Andrew Alimbuyuguen

Andrew Alimbuyuguen

Seattle, WA $70-80k (USD)

Message

About Andrew Alimbuyuguen

For business inquiries just yell real loud

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Message
Derric Wise

Derric Wise

Pro

Seattle $130-140k (USD)

Message

About Derric Wise

I am an Art director/designer/illustrator/identity & brand development specialist.

Work History

  • Creative Brand Lead @ Decent.com

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Fort Lewis College

    BFA Graphic Design

    2008

Skills

  • art direction
  • creative direction
  • fin arts
  • illustration
  • interior design
  • lettering
  • logo deisgn
  • product design
  • ux
  • web design
Message