Motion Graphics Designers in Sargodha, Pakistan for hire

affan ahmad

affan ahmad

Sargodha, Pakistan $<50k (USD)

About affan ahmad

Rich Design ! Let me add Experience
Affan is a Experience Designer who created eye-catching designs from scratch with high visual impact over these years.

Work History

  • Sr. UX Designer @ Punch.cool

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • university of sargodha

    BS (Software engineering)

    2019

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • android app design
  • freelance graphic designer
  • graphic design
  • icondesign
  • ios application design
  • screen design
  • uiux design
  • web design
Bilawal Hassan

Bilawal Hassan

Khushab Pakistan $<50k (USD)

About Bilawal Hassan

Logo/Brand Identity Specialist

Work History

  • Freelancer @ Upwork

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • branding and logo design
  • business card design
  • flyer design
  • graphic and web design
  • logo and branding
  • logo animation
  • logo creation
  • logo desgin
  • logo desing
  • mobile app ui
  • tshirt design
Farah jafri

Farah jafri

Sahiwal, Pakistan $50-60k (USD)

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Technojin Solutions

    2017 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • BZU

    MCS

    2017

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • brochure design
  • flyer design
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • logo and branding
  • web design
Ifra Designz

Ifra Designz

Sahiwal, Pakistan $50-60k (USD)

About Ifra Designz

I am a reliable, ambitious, out-of-the-box thinking and well-presented Graphic Designer specialized in creating clean and timeless Brand Identities.

Work History

  • Freelancer @ HawkIT

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • GCUS

    BS in IT

    2017

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • album covers
  • banner
  • banner ads
  • book design
  • brochure design
  • business card design
  • facebook cover design
  • flyer design
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • logo and branding
  • poster design
  • social media graphics
  • t-shirt design
