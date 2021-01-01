Motion Graphics Designers in San Jose, CA for hire

Motion Graphics Designers in San Jose, CA for hire

Arunas Kacinskas

Pro

Worlwide $50-60k (USD)

Work History

  • Illustrator @ Freelancer

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • concept art
  • design
  • drawing
  • illustrate
  • illustration
  • map illustration
  • painting
  • sketching
  • vector graphics
  • vector illustration
Gleb Kuznetsov✈

Pro

San Francisco, California $>250k (USD)

Work History

  • Product Design Director @ Milkinside

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Education

  • Stanford business school

    MBA

    2019

Skills

  • animation
  • art direction
  • automotive
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • interface designer
  • mobile
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • voice
  • web design
Robin Noguier

Pro

San Francisco $110-120k (USD)

About Robin Noguier

Freelance Designer | Ex @ueno and @ultranoir.
Clients include Google, Facebook, Uber, Mercedes-Benz, Dior, Chanel, Redbull. Are you next?

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • animation
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
Jordon Cheung

Pro

San Francisco $170-190k (USD)

About Jordon Cheung

Art Director @Uber

Work History

  • Brand Designer and Illustrator @ Uber

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Goldsmiths University

    Design

    2011

Skills

  • adobe creative suite
  • art direction
  • digital illustration
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • photoshop
  • systems design
