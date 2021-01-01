Motion Graphics Designers in Saint Petersburg, Russia for hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Saint Petersburg, Russia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Anton BorzenkovPro
Saint Petersburg, Russia • $60-70k (USD)
About Anton Borzenkov
Analytical design for the sake of numbers contradicts the true goal of design—which is to unite people, inspire, and help them communicate more efficiently.
Work History
-
Product designer @ ATOL Sigma
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
9+ years
Skills
- Motion Design
- analysis
- art direction
- graphic design
- illustration
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Pasha
Russia, St.-Petersburg • $50-60k (USD)
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- 2d animation
- adobe after effects
- animation
- character animation
- logo
- logo animation
- maxon cinema 4d
- motion graphics
- stickers animation
MishaXPro
Russia, St. Petersburg • $60-70k (USD)
About MishaX
Freelance illustrator.
Selected clients: Snapchat, Telegram, Kinder, Play-Doh, Google, Duracell, Tinkoff bank
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- cartoon
- character design
- drawing
- flat design
- illustration
- procreate
- sketching
- vector graphics
Krugliakova Maria
Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- illustration
- vector graphics
- vector illustrator