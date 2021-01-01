Motion Graphics Designers in Saint Petersburg, Russia for hire

Anton Borzenkov

Saint Petersburg, Russia $60-70k (USD)

About Anton Borzenkov

Analytical design for the sake of numbers contradicts the true goal of design—which is to unite people, inspire, and help them communicate more efficiently.

Work History

  • Product designer @ ATOL Sigma

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    9+ years

Skills

  • Motion Design
  • analysis
  • art direction
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Pasha

Russia, St.-Petersburg $50-60k (USD)

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • 2d animation
  • adobe after effects
  • animation
  • character animation
  • logo
  • logo animation
  • maxon cinema 4d
  • motion graphics
  • stickers animation
MishaX

Russia, St. Petersburg $60-70k (USD)

About MishaX

Freelance illustrator.
Selected clients: Snapchat, Telegram, Kinder, Play-Doh, Google, Duracell, Tinkoff bank

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • cartoon
  • character design
  • drawing
  • flat design
  • illustration
  • procreate
  • sketching
  • vector graphics
Krugliakova Maria

Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • illustration
  • vector graphics
  • vector illustrator
