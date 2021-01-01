Motion Graphics Designers in Sacramento, CA for hire

Jose Rivera

Sacramento, California $50-60k (USD)

About Jose Rivera

Illustration ✏️

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • character
  • drawing
  • icon
  • illustration
  • illustrator
  • kids illustration
  • logo
Corey Lewis

Sacramento $90-100k (USD)

About Corey Lewis

Captain & CEO @ BLACK FLAG CREATIVE. Product Experience & Interaction Designer. Photographer. Entrepreneur.

Work History

  • Captain, CEO @ Black Flag Creative, LLC

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Sacramento City College

    AA

    2011

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • app ui
  • front-end development
  • invision
  • mobile
  • mobile application development
  • mobile interface
  • product design
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • web developement
  • website redesign
  • website ui
  • wordpress cms
Marc Caldwell

Sacramento, CA $170-190k (USD)

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • crestron
  • design
  • design systems
  • home automation
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • mobile app design
  • ui
  • ui design
  • user experience design
  • user interface design
  • ux
  • ux design
  • visual design
  • web design
Hans Bennewitz

Sacramento, CA $90-100k (USD)

Work History

  • Sr. Designer @ VSP Global

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • Sacramento State, California

    Graphic Design BS

    2006

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • identity and branding
  • illustration
  • logo
  • print design
  • visual design
