Motion Graphics Designers in Rotterdam, Netherlands for hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Rotterdam, Netherlands on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Jord RiekwelPro
Rotterdam, The Netherlands • $120-130k (USD)
About Jord Riekwel
Logo designer – crafting unique brands since '09.
Work History
-
Owner @ Larkef
2010 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- logo
Frederique Matti
Amsterdam • $80-90k (USD)
About Frederique Matti
Freelance illustrator.
Clients include: Spotify, GitHub, Women's Health Mag, Pusher, Harvard Business Manager, Intercom etc.
Specialties
-
Illustration
6–8 years
Skills
- brand illustration
- editorial design
- icon
- illustration
- illustration design
- product illustration
Yauheni Bialiuha
Amsterdam
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Skills
- design systems
- design thinking
- ico
- icon
- mobile
- mobile interface
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
- web ui
Kubilay SapayerPro
Amsterdam
About Kubilay Sapayer
UI Designer, Illustrator from Amsterdam.
Work History
-
Product designer @ Starred
2017 - 2017
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- ui
- ux
- web design