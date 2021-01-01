Motion Graphics Designers in Rostov-na-Donu, Russia for hire

Christina Kan

Rostov-on-Don, Russia

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • figma
  • mobile
  • ui
  • user research
  • ux
Alexey Tretina

Taganrog, Russia $90-100k (USD)

About Alexey Tretina

Designing user interfaces since 2010.

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Kisi

    2018 - 2019

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Mikhail Nikipelov

Taganrog, Russia $110-120k (USD)

About Mikhail Nikipelov

UX & UI for mobile and web with mad attention to the details

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe xd
  • animation
  • icon
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web
Viktoria Wolf

Rostov-on-Don, Russia $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • character design
  • character illustration
  • childrens books
  • digital art
  • illustartor
  • illustration
