Motion Graphics Designers in Rome, Italy for hire

Filippo Marchetti

Filippo Marchetti

Rome, Italy $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • 2d animation
  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • animation
  • motion graphics
  • vector based drawing
  • videography
Beatrice Castaldo

Beatrice Castaldo

Rome, Italy $110-120k (USD)

About Beatrice Castaldo

Digital Product Designer at @Fireart-d.
Love beauty, hate corners.

Work History

  • Digital Product Designer @ Freelance

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Education

  • Sapienza University of Rome

    Three-year's deegree

    2012

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • appdesign
  • css
  • design lead
  • html5
  • illustration
  • lead
  • mobile
  • principle
  • product design
  • protoyping
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web
  • web design
emans

emans

Rome $50-60k (USD)

About emans

Emans is an illustrator based in Rome who creates contemporary illustrations for companies as well as private clients. 

He defines himself as restless and curious, always looking for new challenges. His passion is drawing and his ambition to experimenting, work on new ideas.
His work revolves around imagination about daily life, full of colors, visual design, and character design. He starts in 2013 studying graphic design in Argentina, and after his graduation, he decides to focus on illustration.

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • digital painting
  • editorial design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • infographic design
  • typography
Gabriel Avram

Gabriel Avram

Rome, Italy

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • front-end development
  • graphic design
  • photo manipulation
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
