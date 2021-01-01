Motion Graphics Designers in Rome, Italy for hire

About emans

Emans is an illustrator based in Rome who creates contemporary illustrations for companies as well as private clients.

He defines himself as restless and curious, always looking for new challenges. His passion is drawing and his ambition to experimenting, work on new ideas.

His work revolves around imagination about daily life, full of colors, visual design, and character design. He starts in 2013 studying graphic design in Argentina, and after his graduation, he decides to focus on illustration.