Motion Graphics Designers in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
ahmed emad
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
About ahmed emad
Motion Graphic Designer
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Education
-
Motio Design School
Good
2019
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
Alamin Prodhania
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia • $<50k (USD)
About Alamin Prodhania
Hi, this is Alamin,
I have been working as a graphic designer for over 10 years. However, for more than 4 years, I have been in Saudi Arabia as a fully professional graphic designer.
Field of Design:
Branding/Stationery Design
Large Item/Indoor Branding
Large Item/Outdoor Branding
Signage/Laser Work
Web Branding/UI/Web design & Development
Work History
-
Graphic Design at Production @ Infinite Dimension at KSA
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
National University of Bangladesh
Graduate
2014
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- autodesk 3ds max
- branding identity
- corel draw
- css
- html
- jquery
- mysql
- oop
- php
- ui
- web design
Jadou DesignPro
Saudi Arabia, Riyadh • $120-130k (USD)
About Jadou Design
Independent Designer from Saudi Arabia.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand consultancy
- branding
- digital marketer
- front-end web design
- graphic design
- logo desgin
- startup advisory
- ui
- ux
- web design
- web developement