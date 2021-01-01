Motion Graphics Designers in Rabat, Morocco for hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Rabat, Morocco on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Ayoub Laarif
Rabat, Morocco
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- Animation
- Illustration
- UI Design
- UX Design
- critical thinking
- html css javascript
- problem solving
- web design
imad lamkoutar
Rabat, Morocco • $50-60k (USD)
About imad lamkoutar
Graphic designer, Illustrator
Work History
-
Art Director @ innoveos
2016 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Esav
Master
2017
Skills
- animation 2d
- branding
- branding identity
- graphic design
- identité visuelle
- illustration
- illustrative design
- layout
- logo creation
- vector artwork
- vector graphics
- visual identity design
- web design
Moulay AbdelJalal
Rabat - Morocco
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- front-end development
- graphic design
- illustration
- information architecture
- logo
- user centered design
- user experience research
- ux
- web design
Mohamed Soukarta
Rabat Morocco • $60-70k (USD)
Work History
-
FR Digital Specialist @ Amazon
2012 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- branding
- html
- ui
- ux