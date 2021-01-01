Motion Graphics Designers in Pune, India for hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Pune, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Manoj Jadhav
Pune, India
Work History
-
Art director @ Eventbeep
2019 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- mobile interface
- ui
- web design
Bhavin Kotecha
Pune India
About Bhavin Kotecha
Open for collaboration! Creative Director | Visual design | Product design | Animation | Mobile/Web design Interface design & Animation | AR/VR Apps/game design
Work History
-
Creative Director @ OAB Studios
2015 - 2017
Specialties
-
Animation
9+ years
Skills
- animation
- augmented reality
- game design
- illustration
- microinteraction
- motion graphics
- ui
- ux
- virtual reality
- visual design
Nikita Jadhao
Pune, India • $150-170k (USD)
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Skills
- design for web
- design thinking
- graphic design
- interaction design
- interactive prototyping
- ui
- ui desing
- ui ux
- uidesign
- ux
- ux developer
- web design
Adithya Ganesh
Pune • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Infographics and Analytics Executive @ Wiksate Solutions
2016 - 2017
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- branding
- character design
- graphic design
- logo
- ui
- ux