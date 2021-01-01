Motion Graphics Designers in Poznan, Poland for hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Poznan, Poland on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Michał RoszykPro
Poznań, Poland, Europe • $90-100k (USD)
Work History
-
Senior Product Designer @ Widelab
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- digital
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design
Maciej KarolczakPro
Poland, Poznan • $<50k (USD)
About Maciej Karolczak
Dribbble is my playground. Digital Designer with passion for webdesign and mobile apps.
Work History
-
UI designer/Webdesigner @ Neptis S. A.
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- google material
- ios design
- typography
- ui
- ux
- web design
Anton OlashynPro
Poznan, Poland • $70-80k (USD)
Work History
-
UX/UI Designer @ HighSolutions
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Education
-
WSB University in Poznań
engineering
2020
Skills
- adobe
- autolayout
- figma
- guidelines
- high fidelity prototyping
- interaction design
- logo and branding
- mobile
- product design
- uiux
- visual identity design
- web design
- wireframe
Karolina Kędzierska
Poznan, Poland
About Karolina Kędzierska
Product designer at Merixstudio, illustrator & professional coffee drinker
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- design
- graphic design
- illustration
- infographic design
- lettering