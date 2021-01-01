Motion Graphics Designers in Porto Alegre, Brazil for hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Porto Alegre, Brazil on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Guilherme KerberPro
Porto Alegre, Brazil • $<50k (USD)
About Guilherme Kerber
UX/UI Designer available for freelance. Let's chat!
Work History
-
Freelancer UX designer @ Koncepted
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Education
-
PUCRS
Advertisement
2014
Skills
- interaction design
- product design
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design
kevin jover
Porto Alegre, Brazil
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe animate
- adobe illustrator
- animation
- character animation
- motiondesign
Nicole Rauen
Porto Alegre - Brazil • $<50k (USD)
About Nicole Rauen
I'm a graphic & strategic designer based in Brazil, passionate about the creative industry, especially Illustrations, Lettering, Motion and Branding - kinda of lots of stuffs! - And also I love to surf, drink kombucha and play yoyo.
And I'm pleased to meet you!
:)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- 3dsmax
- Handl
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- autocad
- illustration
- keyshot
- rhinoceros
- sketching
- sketchup
Daniela ReisPro
Porto Alegre • $70-80k (USD)
About Daniela Reis
I’m Daniela Reis, I’m UI/UX Designer with more than 9 years of experience in the area. I love improving the user experience through design and I’m specializing in Human Interface Guidelines to design great application that integrate perfectly with Apple platforms.
Got a project? Tell me about it 💬
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- brand identity
- branding
- digital design
- layout mobile
- mobile
- responsive design
- ui
- ux