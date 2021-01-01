Motion Graphics Designers in Porto, Portugal for hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Porto, Portugal on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Guilherme Gomes
Porto
About Guilherme Gomes
Motion designer from sunny Portugal.
Work History
-
Junior Animator @ Cub Studio
2018 - 2019
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- animation
- character design
- motion graphics
Pedro ET
Porto, Portugal
About Pedro ET
Senior Product Designer @ Wisely
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Significa
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- product design
- ui ux
João Torres
Porto
About João Torres
I'm a Graphic and UX/UI designer based in Porto, Portugal.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- branding
- editorial design
- graphic design
- typography
- ui
- ux
Tiago Silva
Porto, Portugal • $<50k (USD)
About Tiago Silva
Designer and Illustrator
Work History
-
Designer @ MOTHER VOLCANO
2018 - 2018
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
ESAD
Graduation
2017
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo