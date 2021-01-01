Motion Graphics Designers in Portland, OR for hire

Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Portland, OR on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Matt Pamer

Portland, OR $90-100k (USD)

About Matt Pamer

Art Direction | Design | Illustration

Work History

  • Senior Designer @ Wing

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • animation
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • editorial design
  • illustration
  • layout
  • lettering
  • motion graphics
  • print design
  • typography
  • web design
Jordan Wilson

Portland, OR $<50k (USD)

About Jordan Wilson

Freshed-pressed illys & nutritious design.

Work History

  • Founder @ Jordan Wilson Designs

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • packaging
  • photography
  • print design
  • typography
Jake Givens

Portland, OR $80-90k (USD)

About Jake Givens

Design • Lettering • Illustration • Motion

Work History

  • Sr Designer @ Banfield Pet Hospital

    2011 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe photoshop
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • maxon cinema 4d
  • photo manipulation
  • typography
Marcelo Silva

Portland, OR $170-190k (USD)

About Marcelo Silva

Product Designer / Design Director / Digital Creative.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • filmmaking
  • interaction design
  • logo
  • mobile
  • photography
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
