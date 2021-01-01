Motion Graphics Designers in Phoenix, AZ for hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Phoenix, AZ on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Scott Biersack
Phoenix, Arizona • $60-70k (USD)
About Scott Biersack
Full-time Freelance Lettering Artist, Graphic & Type Designer.
Work History
-
Full-time Freelance Lettering Artist, Graphic & Type Designer. @ youbringfire
2013 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Arizona State University
Bachelor's Degree, Visual Communications
2015
Skills
- design
- illustration
- lettering
- type design
- typography
Zachary Bates
Phoenix, Arizona • $70-80k (USD)
About Zachary Bates
Art Director, Brand Designer, Photographer, and Songwriter sweating in Phoenix since '90.
Work History
-
Art Director @ Devereux
2019 - 2021
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
East Valley Institute of Technology
2-Year Certificate
2008
Skills
- art direction
- brand identity
- brand strategy
- branding
- creative direction
- design
- graphic design
- identity
- identity and branding
- logo
- logo and branding
- marketing
- strategy
- typography
- visual design
Stefanie Landes
Phoenix, AZ
About Stefanie Landes
Design. Illustration. Books. Packaging. Hiking. Embroidery. Music. Nature. Cooking. Creating. Fibers.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- branding
- illustration
- logo
- packaging
- typography
Matt Currie
Phoenix, AZ • $60-70k (USD)
About Matt Currie
Videographer turned motion designer based in Phoenix.
Work History
-
Video Producer @ Zion & Zion
2018 - 2019
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Education
-
Scottsdale Community College
Associates in Motion Picture and Television Production
2016
Skills
- 3d modeling and rendering
- adobe after effects
- animation
- cinematography
- editing
- lighting
- maxon cinema 4d
- motion graphics
- motiondesign
- octane render
- storytelling
- videography