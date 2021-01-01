Motion Graphics Designers in Phoenix, AZ for hire

Scott Biersack

Phoenix, Arizona $60-70k (USD)

About Scott Biersack

Full-time Freelance Lettering Artist, Graphic & Type Designer.

Work History

  • Full-time Freelance Lettering Artist, Graphic & Type Designer. @ youbringfire

    2013 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Arizona State University

    Bachelor's Degree, Visual Communications

    2015

Skills

  • design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • type design
  • typography
Zachary Bates

Phoenix, Arizona $70-80k (USD)

About Zachary Bates

Art Director, Brand Designer, Photographer, and Songwriter sweating in Phoenix since '90.

Work History

  • Art Director @ Devereux

    2019 - 2021

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • East Valley Institute of Technology

    2-Year Certificate

    2008

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • creative direction
  • design
  • graphic design
  • identity
  • identity and branding
  • logo
  • logo and branding
  • marketing
  • strategy
  • typography
  • visual design
Stefanie Landes

Phoenix, AZ

About Stefanie Landes

Design. Illustration. Books. Packaging. Hiking. Embroidery. Music. Nature. Cooking. Creating. Fibers.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • branding
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
  • typography
Matt Currie

Phoenix, AZ $60-70k (USD)

About Matt Currie

Videographer turned motion designer based in Phoenix.

Work History

  • Video Producer @ Zion & Zion

    2018 - 2019

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Education

  • Scottsdale Community College

    Associates in Motion Picture and Television Production

    2016

Skills

  • 3d modeling and rendering
  • adobe after effects
  • animation
  • cinematography
  • editing
  • lighting
  • maxon cinema 4d
  • motion graphics
  • motiondesign
  • octane render
  • storytelling
  • videography
