Motion Graphics Designers in Peshawar, Pakistan for hire

Syed Usman

Syed Usman

Peshawar, Pakistan $60-70k (USD)

About Syed Usman

I am Syed Usman a 24 years old Brand/Identity & UI/UX designer born, raised and living in Peshawar Pakistan. Being a designer is more of a passion than just a p

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ Smsami inc.

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • University of Peshawar

    BSc Computer Science

    2016

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • branding and logo design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • illustration graphic design
  • mobile app ui
  • mobile interface
  • photography
  • sketching
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
  • web design
  • web ui
  • wireframing and prototyping
Haseeb Khan

Haseeb Khan

Peshawar, Pakistan $<50k (USD)

About Haseeb Khan

I am 25 years old, Digital/Pencil Artist from Pakistan. Work as a Concept Artist at an interactive media studio. Passionate about Digital Art, 2D/3D Design..

Work History

  • Lead 2D Artist @ Horizon Games

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Education

  • NUCES FAST

    BS Electrical Engineerinf

    2014

Skills

  • 2dart
  • 2dgameart
  • 3dsmax
  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • digial art
  • illustration
  • pencil sketches
  • zbrush
Asad Abdul Malik

Asad Abdul Malik

Kohat, Pakistan $50-60k (USD)

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ Freelancer

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • wireframe
Ashir Ali Khan

Ashir Ali Khan

Peshawar $<50k (USD)

About Ashir Ali Khan

Just Illustrations of whatever i want.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

