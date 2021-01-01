Motion Graphics Designers in Paris, France for hire

Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Paris, France on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Barthelemy Chalvet

Barthelemy Chalvet

Pro

Paris $120-130k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Co-Founder @ AgenceMe

    2012 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Neoma Business School

    Bachelor

    2011

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • motion graphics
  • print design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Phong Luong

Phong Luong

Paris $50-60k (USD)

Message

About Phong Luong

2D/3D motion graphics & art director

Work History

  • Motion Graphics & Art Direction @ ELMØ

    2013 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • autodesk maya
  • flash
  • maxon cinema 4d
Message
Julien Laureau

Julien Laureau

Pro

Paris, France $110-120k (USD)

Message

About Julien Laureau

Senior Product Designer

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Back Market

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    9+ years

Education

  • ESAD, Strasbourg

    Master, Graphic design

    2011

Skills

  • animation
  • art direction
  • branding
  • illustration
  • product design
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
Message
Mathias Adam

Mathias Adam

Pro

Paris, France $220-250k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Senior Product Designer @ Kayrros

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

    9+ years

Education

  • EARTSUP

    Licence

    2012

Skills

  • android app design
  • b2b
  • consumer
  • development
  • interaction design
  • ios
  • ios development
  • lead design
  • management
  • micro-interraction
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Message