Motion Graphics Designers in Palestine, TX for hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Palestine, TX on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
basel salem
Palestine • $60-70k (USD)
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- branding
- freelancer
- graphic design
- logo
- motion graphics
Ghassan Hani
Palestine • $70-80k (USD)
About Ghassan Hani
Mobile and Web UI | Designer
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ Sary
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Education
-
islamic university
Bachelor's
2018
Skills
- graphic design
- social media designs
- ui
- ux
Hamza Abueyada
Palestine
About Hamza Abueyada
UX/UI Designer
Work History
-
Teacher Assistant @ Gaza University
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Education
-
University College of Applied Sciences
Diploma of Multimedia Technology
2015
Skills
- graphic design
- interaction design
- persona creation
- prototype
- site maps
- sketching
- usability testing
- user experience (ux)
- user flows
- user interface (ui)
- user research
- visual design
- web design
- wireframe
Aaron LynchPro
Tyler, Texas • $90-100k (USD)
About Aaron Lynch
Brilliant web design, meaningful user experiences, and well-mannered code.
Work History
-
Sr. User Experience Designer / Frontend Developer @ Stoodeo
2013 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Education
-
University of Oregon
User Experience Design & User Interface Design
2019
Skills
- Visual Design
- agile methodologies
- digital marketing
- ecommerce
- front-end development
- html5 css3
- javascript
- php
- responsive design
- search engine optimization
- user centered design
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- web design
- wireframing and prototyping
- wordpress developer