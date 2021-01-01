Motion Graphics Designers in Palembang, Indonesia for hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Palembang, Indonesia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Ajrin
Palembang, Indonesia • $<50k (USD)
About Ajrin
Hi I'm your UI designer and i do: Product design - Design App or Website - Vector and 3D design, Let me know if i could be any help to you.
Work History
-
Web Designer @ Fortrust Education Services
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Polytechnic State of Sriwijaya Indonesia
Diploma
2018
Skills
- Figma
- HTML
- adobe after effects
- adobe photoshop
- adobe premiere pro
- adobe xd
- css
- illustration graphic design
- sketching
- tailwindcss
Azizul Akbar
Palembang, Indonesia
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- invision studio
- uiux design
Jason Nguyen
Da Nang city
About Jason Nguyen
Hello! My name Jason, working at Danang, Vietnam with UX/UI Design position.
Nice to meet you :D :D
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Skills
- app designer
- appdesign
- illustration
- uidesign
- uxui designer
- web design
M. Febrianza Wiranata
Palembang, Indonesia • $50-60k (USD)
About M. Febrianza Wiranata
I have an educational background from the Department of Economics and have a passion in the field of Design. As a Designer I focus on the User Interface Design (UI) sections on Web and Mobile, previously I had experience in the field of Graphic Design in campus organizations and opened a Graphic Design service. Having a different educational background is not a barrier for me to hesitate in learning and proficient in new things in the world of Design.
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Skills
- Graphic Design
- Interaction Design
- Mobile Design
- UI Design
- Visual Design
- Web Design
- uidesign