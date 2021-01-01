Motion Graphics Designers in Oslo, Norway for hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Oslo, Norway on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
TB ObstfelderPro
Oslo, Norway • $100-110k (USD)
Work History
-
Designer, 3D, Animations @ Scandlearn
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
9+ years
Skills
- 3d graphics
- animation
- branding
- game design
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
Anna Rising
Oslo, Norway • $70-80k (USD)
About Anna Rising
Graphic Designer & Illustrator.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- css
- graphic design
- html
- illustration
- motion graphics
- photography
Mikolaj Dobrucki
Oslo, Norway • $100-110k (USD)
Work History
-
Digital Product Designer @ Sanity.io
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Leadership
Education
-
Malmö University
MSc
2020
Skills
- animation
- branding
- concept design
- front-end development
- interaction design
- leadership
- management
- product design
- ui
- user experiance
- ux
- visual design
Marion MurvinePro
Oslo, Norway
About Marion Murvine
I am passionate about details and problem-solving projects. I have always loved to take over new challenges and new opportunities with a positive mindset; "let's not forget to have fun doing it!"
I believe design is there to solve a problem or answer a question in the most natural way, seamlessly between all fields.
Wanna collaborate? - let's get in touch!
Work History
-
Designer @ Uppercase AS
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- art direction
- concept development
- digital
- print design
- ui
- ux