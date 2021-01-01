Motion Graphics Designers in New Orleans, LA for hire
Peter GiuffriaPro
New Orleans • $60-70k (USD)
Work History
-
Teacher @ Tulane University
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Education
-
LSU
Design Degree
2011
Skills
- advertising
- animation
- art direction
- book design
- branding and logo design
- campaign development
- concept development
- creative direction
- graphic design
- idea generation
- illustration
- photography
Lindsey Bock
New Orleans • $60-70k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- graphic design
- logo
- pattern design
- ui design
- uidesign
Mandy Hernaez
New Orleans • $<50k (USD)
About Mandy Hernaez
My name is Mandy Hernaez and EyeRoll Creative is my hybrid creative studio specializing in thoughtful brand identities, artful illustrations, murals, and live event art. Working in both fine art and design, a little of both sides of the brain are brought to the table. Strategy is combined with fine art techniques to ensure that every project is unique and influential.
The EyeRoll Creative name is a statement about being brave enough to take risks, to stand out, and to commit to authenticity in every action. Ultimately it’s about being honest with yourself and rolling your eyes at being anything else.
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- animation
- digital painting
- graphic design
- illustration
Chris Williams
New Orleans, LA • $50-60k (USD)
About Chris Williams
Mainly a book designer specializing in art books, and exhibition catalogs as well as magazine and product catalog design. I try not to spend much time on my entries here, utilizing this page as a way to show exercises and rough concepts that wouldn't make it to my portfolio.
Work History
-
Senior Designer @ Art + Design Magazine
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
University of South Alabama
BFA
2012
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- advertising
- book design
- brand identity
- catalog design
- editorial design
- logo and branding