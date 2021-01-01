Motion Graphics Designers in New Orleans, LA for hire

About Mandy Hernaez

My name is Mandy Hernaez and EyeRoll Creative is my hybrid creative studio specializing in thoughtful brand identities, artful illustrations, murals, and live event art. Working in both fine art and design, a little of both sides of the brain are brought to the table. Strategy is combined with fine art techniques to ensure that every project is unique and influential.

The EyeRoll Creative name is a statement about being brave enough to take risks, to stand out, and to commit to authenticity in every action. Ultimately it’s about being honest with yourself and rolling your eyes at being anything else.