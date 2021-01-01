Motion Graphics Designers in Nantes, France for hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Nantes, France on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
FagostudioPro
Nantes, France
About Fagostudio
Fagostudio is a creative studio based in Nantes, France, specialising in illustration.
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- graphic design
- graphic illustration
- illustration
- photoshop
- procreate
Philippe
Nantes • $100-110k (USD)
About Philippe
Illustrator/Designer
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand identity
- brand illustration
- data visualization
- icon
- illustration
- lettering
- product design
- ui
- ux
Lila Tretout
Nantes, France
About Lila Tretout
Hi! ☺︎
I'm Lila, a French illustrator wanting to share my passion for the image and make daily life more beautiful.
→ Do not hesitate to contact me if you are interested in my work.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Brassart
Graphic design & multimedia
2019
Skills
- branding identity
- graphic illustration
- graphisme
- illustration
- logo desing
Mael
Nantes • $<50k (USD)
About Mael
French • Student at L'école de Design, Nantes Loire Atlantique
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- app design
- concept
- prototype
- ui
- ux
- webdesign
- wordpress