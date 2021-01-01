Motion Graphics Designers in Nairobi, Kenya for hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Nairobi, Kenya on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
David Ndirangu
Nairobi , Kenya • $<50k (USD)
About David Ndirangu
Art Director, Animator & Designer.
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- 3d graphics
- branding
- illustration
- logo
- motion graphics
Amisi Kevin
Nairobi • $<50k (USD)
About Amisi Kevin
My work is guided by a strong belief in design as a problem-solving tool, as a way of recognizing and forming relationships between ideas and reality, and as a method for improving the connections between people and the products they use.
Work History
-
UI Designer @ Alfajiri Studio
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
UON
HCI
2018
Skills
- animation 2d
- app ui
- appdesign
- packaging
- uidesign
- uxdesign
- web design
Raymond Sawe
Nairobi, Kenya
About Raymond Sawe
Graphic Designer, Illustrator, and Motion Designer.
Hey! Could you please hit that "follow" button below for me will ya...Thanks👍🏼 🔥 😄
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- art direction
- brand identity
- branding
- design
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
Stella Wanja
Nairobi, Kenya • $<50k (USD)
About Stella Wanja
Hi, I'm Stella Wanja. If I'm not buried in books, then you'll find me lost in design and coding. Feel free to contact me for freelance work.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- css3 html5
- front end web development
- front-end web design
- graphic design
- html5
- javascript
- logo design