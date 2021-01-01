Hire motion graphics designers in Nāgpur

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 39 motion graphics designers in Nāgpur available for hire

  • Nikita Jadhao

    Nikita Jadhao

    Nagpur, India

    Ganu emoji 😊 logo icon branding vector illustration concept ux design ui
    Ganu mobile ux web icon design concept vector elephants cute illustration
    Music App design. ui kit vector adobe xd concept ux design mobile app ui
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Manav Kumbhare

    Manav Kumbhare

    Nagpur, India

    Google Board Concept ux ui slate black keyboard google product design clean flat minimal typography branding vector design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Shantanu Bahadure

    Shantanu Bahadure

    Nagpur

    Cute Mascot Design cartoon axolotl vector illustraion mascot
    Credit Card UX Exploration payment app gif animation credit card interaction design ui ux product design app
    Hello Dribbble app ui ux product design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Sumedh Gharpande

    Sumedh Gharpande

    Nagpur

    FAU-G icon ui logo web vector illustration design
    bambooSkate ui logo web branding vector illustration design
    UFO web ui branding logo vector illustration design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Rishikesh Sharma

    Rishikesh Sharma

    Nagpur, India

    podcast app uiuxdesign ui ux design uxdesign ux user interface design uiuxdesigner uiux uidesign ui
    online classes ui ux uiuxdesign design uxdesign ux user interface design uiuxdesigner uiux uidesign ui
    Plant online selling app design uiuxdesign ui ux uxdesign ux user interface design uiuxdesigner uiux uidesign ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Vivek Thakur

    Vivek Thakur

    Nagpur,India

    Hospital Landing Page landing page hospital figma design minimalist clean ui userinterface
    Smart Home App controller mobile design dark ui dark theme dark mode weather smart home userexperience userinterface figma
    Food Delivery App - Onboarding Screen onboarding ui online delivery food app userinterface figma
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Shubhankar Indolikar

    Shubhankar Indolikar

    Nagpur, India

    93 Avenue : Brochure Design logotype branding brand studio logodesign branding studio brand design logo brand identity branding concept brochure mockup brochure design communication design
    93 Avenue : Brochure Design color concept mall branding mall logo design logo branding designs communication design brochure mockup brand design design branding concept brochure design
    93 Avenue Identity branding concept branding and identity brand identity designer identity designer graphicdesign behance design digitaldesign branding identitydesign logodesign adobeillustator logotype graphic brandidentity dribblers adobe logodesigner
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Mo。Fiont_Vision

    Mo。Fiont_Vision

    Republic of India

    Momo Music ux sketch icon 设计 design ui
    Food app principle icon sketch 设计 design ui
    Bedding principle sketch 设计 web design ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Rashida D

    Rashida D

    Nagpur, India

    Harley-Davidson webdesign landing page bike freebie website webdesign sketch adobe xd figma flat design branding typography ux ui
    A One Product Industries Website Design product landing page template sketch adobe xd webdesign website ux ui flat figma design
    Prospectss Landing page temple email landingpage typography ux illustration figma flat ui design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Sohan Bhute

    Sohan Bhute

    Nagpur

    A Quick Watch Ecom Design figma colors android web app design dailyui uiux design ecommerce design ecommerce app rolex walmart flipkart amazon ecoomerce
    Workik Website builder Landing page Assignment app design dailyui uiux design pinterest inspiration landing page design webdesign cred lines mint green squarespace wix website builder
    Pixelo Digital Internship assignment helvetica demo design agency graphic design marketing sales minimalist colors ui web app design dailyui uiux design pinterest
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Radhika Khanzode

    Radhika Khanzode

    Nagpur

    Number 9 vector typography illustration floral design design adobe illustrator
    Number 8 vector typography illustration design floral design adobe illustrator
    Number 7 vector typography illustration floral design design adobe illustrator
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.