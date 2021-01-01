Motion Graphics Designers in Moscow, Russia for hire

ALEX BENDER

Moscow $120-130k (USD)

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • App Design
  • adobe after effects
  • ae
  • animaton
  • appdesign
  • icon
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Dmitry Kovalev

Moscow, Russia $140-150k (USD)

About Dmitry Kovalev

I'm visual designer and digital artist from Belarus. Currently in Moscow. I specialize in visual communication, art direction and digital marketing. Create ideas, identities and interfaces for clients from cultural to commercial sectors.

Work History

  • Senior Visual Designer @ Revolut

    2016 - 2020

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Education

  • Belarusian College of Business and Law

    Software Technician

    2005

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • animation
  • cinema 4d
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • motion design
  • visual design
  • web design
Maxim Berg

Moscow

About Maxim Berg

Digital designer with 12 years of experience. I specialize in complete digital product packaging from branding to UI.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art-direction
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Anya Derevyanko

Russia, Moscow

Work History

  • communication designer @ Yandex

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • art direction
  • character design
  • graphic design
  • icondesign
  • illustration
  • storyboarding
