Motion Graphics Designers in Montreal, QC for hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Montreal, QC on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Maxime BourgeoisPro
Montréal, QC, Canada • $90-100k (USD)
About Maxime Bourgeois
Illustrator // Visual Designer // Game Dev.
Work History
-
Art Director @ Moving Pieces | Dodo Peak
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- 3d graphics
- branding
- design
- editorial design
- gradient
- illustration
- isometric
- motion graphics
- tech
Ali Zafar Iqbal
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
About Ali Zafar Iqbal
Lead Product Designer
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe xd
- augmented reality
- design systems
- empathy mapping
- interaction design
- motion graphics
- product design
- usability testing
- user journey
- virtual reality
Andres Gonzalez
Montreal • $<50k (USD)
About Andres Gonzalez
Illustrator / Photographer / Graphic Designer
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ Sinclair Dental
2016 - 2017
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Education
-
LaSalle College
Graphic Design
2015
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- animation 2d
- character design
- drawing
- editorial design
- illustration
Alexis Doreau 🤘Pro
Montréal, Canada • $100-110k (USD)
About Alexis Doreau 🤘
Crafting digital experiences through emotional design at Lottie Studio + Exploration @curiouslab
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- experimental
- interaction design
- ios application design
- mobile
- product design
- prototype
- ui
- ui animation
- ux